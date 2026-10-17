Jaquari Lewis’ 4 TD runs lead Appalachian State to 35-32 victory over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jaquari Lewis had four touchdown runs and Appalachian State rallied to beat Coastal Carolina 35-32 on Friday night.

Lewis carried 13 times for 85 yards for Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference), scoring on runs of 12, 1, 12 and 3 yards.

Mountaineers’ junior backup Henry Hasselbeck completed 9 of 12 passes for 112 yards and his first touchdown — a 31-yarder to Sam Pickett III for a 35-24 lead with 6:41 remaining. He also rushed 21 times for 125 yards. Malachi Singleton started and threw for 151 yards on 12-for-14 passing.

Coastal Carolina (2-5, 1-2) grabbed a 7-0 lead on Deuce Bailey’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Gardner to start the game.

Appalachian State answered with Lewis’ 12-yard touchdown run to tie it 7-7.

Singleton drove the Mountaineers 88 yards in eight plays on their second possession, scoring on Lewis’ 1-yard plunge for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

The Chanticleers pulled even early in the second quarter on Bailey’s 71-yard scoring strike to Robby Washington.

Bailey had an 8-yard touchdown toss to Ben Verges at the end of a 13-play, 78-yard drive with 1:53 left before halftime for a 21-14 lead.

Reggie Jean recovered a fumble by Singleton with 12 seconds left and Nico Cavanillas Alti kicked a career-long 58-yard field goal to put the Chanticleers up 24-14 at halftime. Bailey connected with Colton Hinton for a 24-yard gain to set up the kick.

Lewis had another 12-yard touchdown run and App State cut it to 24-21 midway through the third quarter.

Devin Henderson picked off a Bailey pass and Lewis scored on a 3-yard run 10 plays later for a 28-24 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Jaden Allen-Hendrix had a 2-yard touchdown run and Coastal Carolina added the two-point conversion with 3:11 left, but the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

Bailey finished with 298 yards on 16-for-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. Dominic Lee-Knicely gained 90 yards on 18 rushes.

Up next

Appalachian State: Hosts James Madison on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina: At Georgia State on Oct. 31.

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