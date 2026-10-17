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Buffalo gets tying field goal late in regulation, goes on to defeat UMass 25-18 in OT

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By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Wright threw two touchdown passes to Clint Walker, including the game-winner in overtime, and Buffalo defeated UMass 25-18 on Saturday.

Wright’s 15-yard pass to Walker on the first possession of overtime gave the Bulls their 25-18 lead and the defense held when Logan Inagawa’s fourth-down throw to the end zone fell incomplete.

Derek Morris, who had missed two field goals earlier in the game, hit a 53-yarder to give UMass an 18-15 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Buffalo responded with a quick drive that resulted in Oliver Hautanen’s third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder with 2 seconds left to force overtime.

Messiah Burch had a career-high 172 yards rushing for Buffalo (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) and Wright threw for 134 yards on 16-of-35 passing.

Inagawa was 14-for-25 passing for 168 yards and Elijah Faulkner had 84 yards rushing for the Minutemen (4-3, 1-3).

Defense and special teams dominated the first half, highlighted by Phillip Folmar’s 71-yard kickoff return to set up a Buffalo field goal. The Bulls’ Sedrick Vessah recorded a quarterback sack for a safety and Joseph Stoever recovered a muffed punt to set up another field goal. Not to be outdone, TJ Magee recovered a muffed punt to set up a short UMass touchdown. UMass led 15-8 at halftime.

Buffalo is 2-0 in the Flagship Cup, a series named in recognition of each university’s standing as the flagship institution of their respective states.

Up next

UMass: at UConn on Friday.

Buffalo: vs. Bowling Green next Saturday. —-

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