Buckley runs for a pair of TDs to give Western Michigan 21-14 win over Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Western Michigan to a 21-14 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Buckley’s runs of 9 and 7 yards plus Broc Lowry’s 10-yard pass to Nate Levicki staked the Broncos (6-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) to a 21-0 lead after three quarters.

The Chippewas (3-4, 1-2) finally got on the board when Angel Flores capped a 93-yard drive with a 32-yard strike to Jaden Allen. Jadyn Glasser scored on a 2-yard run with 44 seconds to play but Central Michigan couldn’t come up with the onside kick.

Lowry was 5 of 8 for 48 yards but the Broncos ran for 224 yards.

Flores was 14-of-25 passing for 162 yards and ran for another 117 on 31 keepers.

It was the 97th meeting between the two teams with Western Michigan leading 55-40-2.

Up next

Western Michigan: At Toledo on Saturday.

Central Michigan: Home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.