Dawson Jones’ 50-yard FG on final play lifts Army over Tulsa 38-35

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dawson Jones kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Army rallied last in a 38-35 victory over Tulsa on Friday night.

Jones kicked a career-long 51-yarder for a 10-7 first-quarter lead, and was good from 34 yards out to give Army (5-2, 4-1 American Conference) a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Cale Hellums carried 30 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns for the Black Knights, while adding 64 yards on 7-for-12 passing. Godspower Nwawuihe finished with 12 rushes for 135 yards and a score.

Hellums broke free for a 41-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-1 run and Army took a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening possession.

Tulsa (4-4, 1-3) answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Javon Ross to tie it 7-all.

Ross hauled in a 17-yard scoring toss from Baylor Hayes and the Golden Hurricane led 14-10 early in the second quarter.

Hellums bulled his way in from a yard out on fourth down and Army moved ahead 17-14 thanks to a drive that lasted 15 plays and took 9:51 off the clock.

Nwawuihe raced 66 yards for a touchdown on Army’s second play of the third quarter, and Zach Mundell added a two-point run for a 28-14 lead.

David Wells Jr. answered with an 11-yard touchdown run, and Trequan Jones followed with a 59-yarder to tie it 28-all heading to the fourth quarter.

Hayes connected with Jimmy Calloway for a 13-yard touchdown with 13:25 left to play to give Tulsa the lead.

Army’s David Jakande blocked and recovered a punt at the Tulsa 13-yard line, and Hellums scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:50 remaining to tie it 35-all.

Hayes totaled 262 yards on 23-for-34 passing for Tulsa, and Calloway had 10 catches for 88 yards.

Up next

Army: At Memphis on Oct. 31.

Tulsa: At Tulane on Nov. 7.

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