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Leatherwood, Holloway and Flowers lift Tennessee Tech past The Citadel 28-13

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By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jax Leatherwood threw two touchdown passes to Tre’ Holloway, M.J. Flowers ran for a pair of touchdowns and Tennessee Tech turned back the Citadel 28-13 on Saturday.

Leatherwood completed 20 of 25 for 240 yards, Flowers picked up 124 yards on 19 carries and Holloway had five receptions for 128 yards.

A pair of lost fumbles in the first half kept the Golden Eagles (7-1, 4-1 Southern Conference), ranked No. 12 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision poll, from getting into a rhythm. A fumble recovery led to an early touchdown in the second half, giving them some breathing room.

Holloway’s 13-yard pass to Leatherwood on the first play of the second quarter put Tennessee Tech up 7-3 and their 52-yard connection made it 14-10 at the half.

The touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4) was a 78-yard fumble return by JJ Fludd.

On the third snap of the third quarter Quentin Hayes fumbled and Kanstin Brooks had a 13-yard return to the 9-yard line. Flowers scored on the next play.

Evan Kiely kicked his second field goal for The Citadel with 5:33 to go, but Flowers put the game away with a 27-yard touchdown on the next possession.

The Citadel was limited to 190 yards on offense, including nine on 5-of-12 passing.

It was just the second time the schools faced off. The other meeting was the 1960 Tangerine Bowl, won by the Citadel 27-0.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: At ETSU on Saturday.

The Citadel: At Mercer on Saturday.

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