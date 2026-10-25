Drzewiecki’s field goal as time expires lifts Minnesota past No. 15 Iowa, 13-10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and Minnesota beat No. 15 Iowa 13-10 Saturday to claim the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the first time since 2023 and second time in 12 years.

Drake Lindsey and Jalen Smith connected on a 39-yard pass play on third down from the Minnesota 33 with 39 seconds left to set the Gophers up for the winning points.

Held to a season-low 209 yards of offense, Minnesota (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) also got a third-quarter rushing touchdown from Darius Taylor after an offsides penalty on Iowa negated a fourth-down stop one play earlier.

Coming in midway through the second quarter, Iowa’s Hank Brown threw for 136 yards, including a 37-yard strike to Reece Vander Zee with 3:46 to play to tie the game.

Iowa (5-2, 2-2) was held to 163 yards through three quarters against a Minnesota defense that allowed 464 yards in a 41-13 loss to Purdue in its last game two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes finished with 288 yards of offense,

The Hawkeyes, who were averaging 194 rushing yards, were held to 90. They were 4 of 16 on third down, threw three interceptions and fumbled four times, losing only one. Iowa had just three turnovers entering the game.

Kamari Moulton, who entered as the Big Ten’s top rusher at 103.8 yards per game, had just 22 yards before leaving midway through the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Jeremy Hecklinski started for the second straight week for Iowa and was 9 of 16 for 62 yards and an interception before being replaced by Brown midway through the second quarter.

Brown started the first five games but sprained his shoulder in a 31-14 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 3. Hecklinski threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions a 41-24 win at Washington Oct. 9.

Drzewiecki made a 31-yard field goal for Minnesota early in the first quarter and Caden Buhr a 32-yarder for Iowa midway through the second.

The takeaway

Iowa: Other than the four-play, 98-yard drive to tie the game in the fourth quarter, neither Brown nor Hecklinski distinguished themselves as the top quarterback for a team whose hopes of a College Football Playoff berth took a huge hit.

Minnesota: The Gophers possess their three primary rivalry trophies — Floyd of Rosedale (Iowa), the Little Brown Jug (Michigan) and Paul Bunyan’s Axe (Wisconsin) — at the same time for the first time since 1978. They lost to Michigan and Wisconsin later that year.

Up next

Iowa: Home against Wisconsin Oct. 31.

Minnesota: At No. 6 Indiana Oct. 31, the second of three straight games against ranked opponents. ___

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By MIKE COOK

Associated Press