Burch runs for a career-high 184 yards and 3 TDs to lead Buffalo over Bowling Green 31-24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Messiah Burch had career highs of 184 yards rushing and three touchdowns that included a 73-yard score in the fourth quarter as Buffalo beat Bowling Green 31-24 on Saturday.

Burch’s short-yardage score tied it 21-all with 8:11 to play in the third quarter and his long TD run made it 31-21 with 12:18 remaining in the game. He also scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

Burch ran for 172 yards last week against Massachusetts and has rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games. He is the first to do so for the Bulls since Jaret Patterson in 2019.

Jason Wright was 13-of-21 passing for 127 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference).

Jay Kastantin completed 19 of 27 passes for 217 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions for Bowling Green (2-6, 2-2).

Up next

Bowling Green: at Western Michigan on Saturday.

Buffalo: at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

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