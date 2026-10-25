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Louisiana-Monroe scores 18 points late, beats Troy 21-14 for first win of the season

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By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aidan Armenta threw two touchdown passes for Louisiana-Monroe, and the Warhawks scored 18 points inside the final 3 minutes of the game to beat Troy 21-14 on Saturday for their first win of the season.

Armenta hit Bryce Anderson with a 12-yard touchdown pass to pull Louisiana-Monroe to 14-9 with 2:34 to play, and his 16-yard TD toss to Darrion Gilliam gave the Warhawks the lead with 15 seconds left.

Noah Flemmings, who finished with 15 tackles for the Warhawks, forced a fumble deep inside Troy territory and Billy Pullen returned the ball into the end zone to end the game.

Armenta completed 13 of 22 passes for 147 yards for Louisiana-Monroe (1-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Gavin Griffin had a touchdown run in the first quarter and a TD catch in the fourth for Troy (3-4, 1-2).

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe: Hosts Southern Miss on Saturday.

Troy: Visits James Madison on Thursday. ___

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