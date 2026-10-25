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Cleeland and Fisher lead UC Davis over Northern Colorado 33-6

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By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Treynor Cleeland threw a pair of touchdown passes and Jordan Fisher ran for 97 yards and two scores to lead UC Davis to a 33-6 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Fisher ran for a 9-yard touchdown and then scored from the 1 to cap a 95-yard drive to give UC Davis a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Cleeland tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Edward Khutsishvili in the third quarter and a 15-yarder to Winston Williams in the fourth.

Cleeland finished 25-of-33 passing for 266 yards. Samuel Gbatu Jr. had seven receptions for 117 yards receiving and had a 59-yard run for the Aggies (5-3, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform poll.

Brayten Silbor completed 12 of 25 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown for Northern Colorado (3-6, 2-4).

Up next

UC Davis: at Weber State next Saturday.

Northern Colorado: at Southern Utah on Nov. 7. ___

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