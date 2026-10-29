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Rickie Collins’ 3 passing TDs help Kennesaw State beat Middle Tennessee 44-28 in Conference USA play

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By AP News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Collins threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and Tywon Christopher returned an interception 59 yards for a score as Kennesaw State pulled away from Middle Tennessee 44-28 on Wednesday night.

The Owls (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) led 19-17 at halftime before Christopher’s pick-six early in the third quarter pushed the advantage to 27-17.

Collins connected with Dylan Gary for touchdown passes of 31 and 28 yards and also found Davis Bryson for a 23-yard score, the first touchdown reception of his career.

Boogie Woods III added touchdown runs of 12 and 2 yards and finished with 67 yards on 12 carries for Kennesaw State.

Middle Tennessee (4-4, 2-2) took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on Antonio Martin’s 7-yard touchdown run, but Kennesaw State answered with 12 straight points before halftime.

The Owls scored 25 uncontested points after Middle Tennessee cut the deficit to 19-17.

Collins completed 16 of his 19 passes with one interception. Gary caught two passes for 59 yards, both touchdowns.

Martin rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee, while Roman Gagliano threw for 183 yards with two interceptions and added 47 yards and a score on the ground.

Santana Fleming returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth for MTSU.

Up next

Kennesaw State: Hosts Delaware on Nov. 7.

Middle Tennessee: Plays Western Kentucky at home on Nov. 7.

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