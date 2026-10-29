Creel’s career-high 211 yards rushing, TD lead Jacksonville State’s route of New Mexico State 24-0

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Quarterback Caden Creel rushed for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown as Jacksonville State shut out New Mexico State 24-0 on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-0 Conference USA) won their fifth straight game and clinched bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season at the Bowl Subdivision level.

Creel became the first Jacksonville State quarterback to rush for 200 yards in a game, surpassing his previous career high of 161 yards against Southern Miss in 2025.

He broke loose for a career-long 84-yard run late in the third quarter to set up Jalen Likely’s 1-yard touchdown, which extended the lead to 17-0.

Creel opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Garrison Rippa added a 49-yard field goal in the third. Creel connected with Luke Gilbert for a 29-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Jacksonville State rushed for a season-high 324 yards, topping its previous best of 276 against Middle Tennessee.

The Gamecocks also held New Mexico State scoreless and limited the Aggies to 29 yards passing. Marc Woods intercepted Adam Damante in the second half.

New Mexico State rushed for 192 yards, led by James Jones’ 112.

Up next

Jacksonville State: Plays Sam Houston at home on Nov. 7.

New Mexico State: Hosts Liberty on Nov. 7.

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