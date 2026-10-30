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Hayden Wolfe’s field goal in OT lifts Troy to 24-21 victory over James Madison

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By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hayden Wolfe kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime and Troy rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat James Madison 24-21 on Thursday night.

Troy (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) turned the ball over on downs at the Dukes’ 41-yard line to start the game, and Camden Coleman tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Corey Scott on fourth-and-goal nine plays later for a 7-0 lead.

Coleman fired a 31-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Wisloski and James Madison (7-2, 4-2) led 14-0 after its first two possessions.

The Trojans cut it to 14-7 when Gavin Griffin ran it in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter. Troy picked up three first downs on James Madison penalties to extend the drive.

The Dukes answered with a third straight touchdown drive, scoring on Seth Cromwell’s 14-yard run for a 21-7 advantage at halftime.

Justin Powe intercepted a pass by Dukes backup JC Evans two plays into the third quarter and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to get the Trojans within seven. Powe picked off three passes to tie Ronnie Shelley’s single-game school record set in 1968.

JMU followed its three scoring drives with four three-and-outs and five turnovers on its next nine possessions.

Troy turned the fourth turnover — a fumble recovery — into a 28-yard touchdown run by Jaheim Merriweather three plays later to tie it 21-all heading to the fourth quarter.

Tucker Kilcrease completed 15 of 31 passes for 179 yards for the Trojans, who improved to 1-3 on the road. Merriweather totaled 84 yards on 13 rushes.

Coleman had 175 yards on 14-for-25 passing for the Dukes with two interceptions. Cromwell finished with 135 yards on 23 rushes.

Up next

Troy: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Nov. 7.

James Madison: At Southern Mississippi on Nov. 5.

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