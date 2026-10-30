Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
117.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tayven Jackson, Jahiem White propel North Texas to 48-41 victory over Florida Atlantic

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tayven Jackson passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns, Jahiem White rushed for 193 yards and two scores and North Texas held off Florida Atlantic 48-41 on Thursday night.

Jackson completed 33 of 46 passes as North Texas (6-2, 4-0 American Conference) extended its win streak to five. White did his damage on 26 carries.

Caden Veltkamp finished with a season-high 452 yards and five touchdowns — matching his career high — on 37-for-56 passing for Florida Atlantic (5-3, 2-2). Easton Messer totaled a school-record 16 receptions for 189 yards and three scores.

Veltkamp’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Branden Hoch helped the Owls lead 10-3 after one quarter.

Jackson connected with Baron Tipton for an 8-yard touchdown to tie it 10-all early in the second quarter, but Veltkamp and Messer teamed up for a 27-yard score and a 17-10 lead on the ensuing drive.

Jackson answered with a 3-yard scoring toss to Kyle Koch to tie it, and White scored on a 59-yard first-down run after a three-and-out by the Owls for a 24-17 advantage.

Veltkamp connected with Messer for a 12-yard score with 39 seconds left to tie it 24-all at halftime.

Jackson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Stevenson following an Owls’ turnover to up the lead to 34-24.

Veltkamp answered with 22-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Shields-Dutton, but White ran 20 yards to the 1 before scoring two plays later and North Texas took a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Veltkamp fired a 34-yard scoring strike to Messer to cut it to 41-38 with 8:26 remaining, but Jackson came back with a 2-yard scoring toss to Koch to push the lead back to 10.

It was the first FBS game this season with two 400-yard passers as the teams combined for 1,167 yards of offense.

Up next

Florida Atlantic: Hosts UTSA on Nov. 5.

North Texas: Hosts Rice on Nov. 7.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.