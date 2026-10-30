Tayven Jackson, Jahiem White propel North Texas to 48-41 victory over Florida Atlantic

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tayven Jackson passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns, Jahiem White rushed for 193 yards and two scores and North Texas held off Florida Atlantic 48-41 on Thursday night.

Jackson completed 33 of 46 passes as North Texas (6-2, 4-0 American Conference) extended its win streak to five. White did his damage on 26 carries.

Caden Veltkamp finished with a season-high 452 yards and five touchdowns — matching his career high — on 37-for-56 passing for Florida Atlantic (5-3, 2-2). Easton Messer totaled a school-record 16 receptions for 189 yards and three scores.

Veltkamp’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Branden Hoch helped the Owls lead 10-3 after one quarter.

Jackson connected with Baron Tipton for an 8-yard touchdown to tie it 10-all early in the second quarter, but Veltkamp and Messer teamed up for a 27-yard score and a 17-10 lead on the ensuing drive.

Jackson answered with a 3-yard scoring toss to Kyle Koch to tie it, and White scored on a 59-yard first-down run after a three-and-out by the Owls for a 24-17 advantage.

Veltkamp connected with Messer for a 12-yard score with 39 seconds left to tie it 24-all at halftime.

Jackson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Stevenson following an Owls’ turnover to up the lead to 34-24.

Veltkamp answered with 22-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Shields-Dutton, but White ran 20 yards to the 1 before scoring two plays later and North Texas took a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Veltkamp fired a 34-yard scoring strike to Messer to cut it to 41-38 with 8:26 remaining, but Jackson came back with a 2-yard scoring toss to Koch to push the lead back to 10.

It was the first FBS game this season with two 400-yard passers as the teams combined for 1,167 yards of offense.

Up next

Florida Atlantic: Hosts UTSA on Nov. 5.

North Texas: Hosts Rice on Nov. 7.

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