South Dakota State builds big lead then holds off South Dakota 31-21

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason threw two touchdown passes for South Dakota State, and Josiah Johnson and James Basinger combined for 200 yards rushing and two scores as the Jackrabbits built a 28-point lead and then held off South Dakota for a 31-21 victory on Saturday night.

Austyn Modrzewski threw a 4-yard pass to Brayden White to start the fourth quarter for South Dakota, and his 59-yarder to Bryce Cohoon pulled the Coyotes to 28-14.

Modrzewski’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Chris Herrin ended a 74-yard drive to make it 28-21 with 2:08 left, but later Johnson’s 43-yard run helped set up Tristan Alvano’s 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

Basinger scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter and finished with 84 yards rushing. Johnson had 126 yards on the ground and his 5-yard scoring run made it 28-0 with 5:52 to play in the third.

Mason was 16-of-26 passing for 232 yards for South Dakota State (7-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fifth in the Stats Perform poll.

Modrzewski completed 21 of 27 passes for 233 yards for No. 6 South Dakota (7-3, 4-2), which ended a four-game win streak.

The Jackrabbits have won 11 of the last 14 games against the Coyotes and have a 59-53-7 advantage in a series that dates to 1889.

Up next

South Dakota: hosts Northern Iowa on Nov. 14

South Dakota State: at Northern Iowa on Saturday.

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