Dominant defense and Manning’s 3 TD passes send No. 11 Texas past Mississippi State 31-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for three touchdowns, Maraad Watson returned a fumble 61 yards for a score just before halftime and No. 11 Texas beat Mississippi State 31-3 on Saturday night.

Texas (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) also got another dominant defensive effort to stay in the thick of the SEC title chase. The Longhorns have won twice in a row after dropping consecutive midseason games.

“I don’t know what our potential is. We’re a growing team that continues to find ways to win,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

After completing a three-game homestand, the Longhorns will play three of their last four regular-season games on the road.

“I think we still have better football out there that we have to go out and play,” Sarkisian said.

Manning connected with Cam Coleman from 14 yards out for Texas’ first touchdown on the fourth play of the night. The game turned into a defensive struggle before Watson’s touchdown just as the Bulldogs were trying to trim a 10-0 deficit before halftime.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback AJ Swann, making his first start of the season in place of injured Kamario Taylor, was sacked and the ball bounced straight to Watson. The 6-foot-3, 333-pound defensive tackle had a clear path to the end zone and a group of blockers to escort him.

“By the 15 I was getting tired,” Watson said. “I said to myself, ‘I have to make it.’”

The play also knocked Swann out of the game with an injury.

Manning’s touchdown passes to Raleek Brown in the third quarter and Emmett Mosely V in the fourth turned the game into a late rout. The Mississippi State defense that sacked Manning six times and held Texas under 300 yards eventually wore out.

Mississippi State (4-4, 2-4) has lost four in a row after a 4-0 start when Taylor was one of the breakout stars of the season. He has missed part or all of the last four games with a season-ending toe injury that required surgery.

The takeaway

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are now in crisis at quarterback. Swann was steady on 12-of-15 passing until he was injured on the fumble and spent the second half with his right arm in a sling. That handed over the offense to Parker Puckett, a walk-on who started two previous games after Taylor got hurt.

“There’s a ton of frustration in those things, but my stress is make the layups,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “No false start on the first third down of the game. No false start on fourth-and-2, second series of the game. We’re not good enough to overcome things right now.”

Texas: The offense continues to struggle with a poor running game and shaky pass protection for Manning. And there will be new injury concerns about Coleman. Texas’ top playmaker left early for the second consecutive game. The team did not immediately disclose an injury, but Coleman was in street clothes on the sideline in the second half.

Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles is the big playmaker

The transfer from Pitt is having a dominant season and has been Texas’ best playmaker on defense amid the absence of injured sack leader Colin Simmons. Biles had eight tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

It was a hit by Biles that forced the fumble on Watson’s TD return.

“Every time I get a sack, I try to go for the ball,” Biles said. “Our defense played great tonight. … I was the one who ended up with the better part of the stats.”

Up next

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

Texas plays at Missouri on Nov. 7.

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By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer