Washington’s offense shows up late with Williams and Lawson teaming up to beat Nebraska 17-10

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Chris Lawson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 25-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 left and Alex McLaughlin returned Anthony Colandrea’s third interception of the game 48 yards for the clinching score as Washington came from behind to beat Nebraska 17-10 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) did little offensively during Nebraska’s annual Blackout Game until quarterback Demond Williams Jr. replaced Elijah Brown early in the fourth quarter.

“What a cool place to get a win,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said. “I challenged the team all week. I said you’ve got to hold them under 13 points. That’s how you win on the road in the Big Ten. That’s what the stats tell you. That’s what it looks like.”

Williams and Lawson made the play of the game just before the Huskies took their first lead. On fourth and 18, Williams was under heavy pressure as he threw toward the left sideline. Lawson, well-covered by Victor Evans III, caught the ball and stayed inbounds as he was falling backwards for a 24-yard pickup.

“The goal was to get a one-on-one for Chris,” Fisch said. “Chris had the ability to stutter and go, and you know you’re in a situation where you can’t throw underneath. What separates wideouts is the one-on-one 50-50 ball, and you got to come down with it. And he came down with it. It was pretty awesome.”

Two plays later, Williams threw a short pass to Lawson along the sideline. Lawson put a move on Dwayne McDougle III and sprinted toward the end zone, diving over the goal line ahead of a closing-in Caleb Benning.

“Demond and Chris were just on the same page,” Fisch said, “and it was like clockwork how they connected. And then Chris made one guy miss and scored.”

McLaughlin’s pick-6 came when Colandrea, who was intercepted on back-to-back possessions to start the game, threw over the middle toward tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. McLaughlin stepped in front of the pass and was never touched on his way to end zone.

The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3) got a 42-yard field goal from John Hohl with 31 seconds left. Washington recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

It was the third straight game that Nebraska had squandered a fourth-quarter lead. The Huskers led Indiana 17-6 and lost 20-17 and led Oregon 14-6 and lost 17-14.

“I certainly understand how frustrated everyone is that this has happened three games in a row,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “I could just say I feel it, too. I’m responsible for it. It’s my job. All I can do is show up tomorrow and get back to work for Illinois and try to have a great November and a great week.”

It looked as if the Huskers’ defense would make Colandrea’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Carter Nelson late in the first quarter stand up.

The Huskies punted on eight of nine possessions before Williams led the offense’s only touchdown drive, a 12-play march covering 81 yards.

“My message to the team is to stay together,” Nebraska center Justin Evans said. “End of the day, we’re all we have. We’re the only ones in the locker room. We have to ignore the outside noise no matter what. We have to keep our head coach up; we have to keep him going. It’s on all of us at the end of the day — not him, not me. It’s all of us. Family goes through adversity. All we can do is uplift each other and keep going.”

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies, who won their second straight after three losses in a row, stuck with Brown into the fourth quarter before Williams came to the rescue. They won in spite of generating a season-low 267 total yards.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who have lost three straight games by a total of 13 points, committed three turnovers and Kyle Cunanan missed a 36-yard field goal that would have given them a 10-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. “Not a recipe for winning,” Rhule said.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Nebraska: Visits Illinois on Friday night.

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By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer