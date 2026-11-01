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Hannah Hidalgo shows NFL-like skills and Notre Dame beats Villanova in women’s hoops opener in Rome

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By AP News
Villanova Notre Dame Basketball

Villanova Notre Dame Basketball

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ROME (AP) — A leaping steal. Another jump to save it. And much, much more from Hannah Hidalgo.

The Notre Dame senior showed why she’s a preseason All-American in the opening game of the women’s college basketball season on Sunday in Rome.

Hidalgo had 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals as the No. 13 Fighting Irish beat Villanova 99-75.

Notre Dame also won the men’s game at the Eternal City Tip-Off, which included an audience with Villanova alumnus Pope Leo XIV for both teams and their fans on Saturday.

In the first half, Hidalgo leaped up like an NFL safety to intercept a Villanova pass and then had to jump again out of bounds to save it before completing the turnover by passing to a teammate.

Sophomore Leah Macy had 27 points in her Notre Dame debut after missing her freshman year because of a knee injury suffered in high school.

Jasmin Bascoe led Villanova with 26 points but was 1 for 7 from 3-point range.

Up next

Notre Dame hosts Stone Hill for its season opener on Friday.

Villanova visits Princeton on Nov. 10.

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By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

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