Jaida Civil scores 17 and No. 19 Mississippi women beat Alcorn State 80-38 to begin the season

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaida Civil scored 17 points, Jada Richard and Jade Tillman each added 14, and No. 19 Mississippi beat Alcorn State 80-38 on Monday to begin the season for both teams.

Ole Miss has won 20 straight in the 21-games series with Alcorn State, which took the first game in 1980. The Rebels also improved to 102-7 against members of the SWAC, including 23-0 under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Ole Miss scored the opening six points of the game and led throughout. Maya Anderson and Knisha Godfrey made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions late in the fourth quarter to cap a 16-2 run for a 79-35 lead.

Tillman also grabbed 11 rebounds to help Ole Miss control the glass 48-28. Talaysia Cooper, who led Tennessee in scoring (16.0 points per game), assists (3.6), steals (2.7) and 3-pointers (61 total) last season, finished with nine points in 22 minutes.

Jae’la Smith and Jada Morgan each scored eight points for Alcorn State, which is coming off a 17-14 season last year including a berth in the WNIT Tournament. The Braves shot 31% from the field, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Rebels, who have reached 20-plus wins in five consecutive seasons, were picked to finish seventh in the Southeastern Conference preseason coach and media polls after bringing in ten transfers.

Up next

Alcorn State: Returns home to play Mississippi University for Women on Wednesday.

Mississippi: Hosts North Alabama on Thursday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here