All-American Sarah Strong, Jovana Popovic lead No. 2 UConn to season-opening 100-35 win over Cornell

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and eight steals and freshman Jovana Popovic also scored 19 points as second-ranked UConn opened the season with a 100-35-win over Cornell on Monday.

KK Arnold finished with 11 points and four steals, Marine Dursus had 11 points and Jana El Alfy had nine points and five rebounds, as UConn won its season opener for the 31st season in a row.

Dursus and sophomore Blanca Quinonez, who didn’t play in UConn’s three exhibition games, combined for 15 points.

Rachel Kraus led Cornell with eight points. Simone Richmond and Ally Pape added seven points each.

UConn had runs of 21-0 and 22-0 in the first half. UConn had 16 steals in the first half with Strong having a career-high seven as the Huskies led 46-13 at halftime. Strong and Popovic didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Cornell missed 12 consecutive shots in the first half. The Huskies were shooting 61% from the field late in the first half, getting baskets from eight different players.

The Big Red only had five baskets in the first half. Cornell matched that mark just 6:46 into the second half.

UConn is 9-0 against Ivy League programs under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma. Four of those wins came in the NCAA Tournament, including an 89-47 win over Cornell in 2008.

UConn left flowers at the seat of longtime women’s basketball beat writer Carl Adamec, who died in August. Adamec covered the Huskies throughout all of Auriemma’s first 41 seasons at UConn.

Next up

Cornell hosts Fredonia on Thursday.

UConn plays at No. 5 Michigan on Thursday.

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By JIM FULLER

Associated Press