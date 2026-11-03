Brooks has 23, Lunan 21 to lead No. 25 NC State women to 80-50 win over Wofford in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 23 points, Ky’She Lunan added a career-high 21 points and No. 25 N.C. State coasted to an 80-50 season-opening win over Wofford on Monday.

Khamil Pierre contributed a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Wolfpack, who return six players from the team that established a school-record 11 straight 20-win seasons.

Gabby Mundy had 22 points for the Terriers, who shot just 27% (18 of 67).

Colorado transfer Desiree Wooten and Brooks opened the game with 3-pointers and the Wolfpack raced to a 25-7 lead after one quarter, putting together runs of 9-0 and 10-0. Brooks had 10 points in the first while the Terriers shot 2 of 17.

Wofford was 4 of 19 in the second and trailed 44-16 at the half on 17% shooting. Brooks had 17 points and Lunan 14 on 4-of-5 shooting behind the arc.

The Terriers shot 39% in the second half and were only outscored by two points, despite the Wolfpack opening the second half with an 18-2 run to push the lead to 44 at 62-18.

Lunan shot 8 of 12 with five 3s and Brooks was 10 of 15.

Up next

Wofford: Home against King (Tenn.) on Friday.

NC State: Home against Campbell on Wednesday.

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