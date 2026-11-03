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Jake Hall scores 30 in season opener as New Mexico routs Utah Tech 100-60

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By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 30 points and New Mexico rolled to a 100-60 victory over Utah Tech in a season opener Monday night.

Hall shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Lobos. Uriah Tenette finished with 19 points and Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi sank four 3-pointers and scored 17.

Christian Gibson finished with 23 points to pace the Trailblazers. Mark Brown Jr totaled 12 points and three steals, while Ethan Potter finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead with 1:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hall led with 19 points to put the Lobos up 38-33 at the break.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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