Duke transfer Darren Harris scores career-high 23 for Indiana in 92-69 win over Bellarmine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Duke transfer Darren Harris made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, Bryce Lindsay added 15 points, and Indiana beat Bellarmine 92-69 on Thursday night.

Lindsay, who averaged 12.3 points per game last season at Villanova, scored nine points in the first 11 minutes as the Hoosiers jumped to a 22-7 lead. Harris had five consecutive points in a 10-2 surge that made it a 24-point game at halftime. Lindsay’s layup with 4:15 left gave Indiana its biggest lead at 84-54.

Bellarmine (0-2) trailed by double figures for the final 31-plus minutes.

Tyler Doyle scored 12 points and Jacob Wassler added 10 for the Knights.

Aiden Sherrell and Sam Alexis scored 12 points apiece for Indiana (2-0). Trevor Manhertz, who scored 11 points in his college debut on Monday, had nine on 3-of-4 shooting. The Hoosiers shot 50% from the field, made 12 3-pointers and outscored the Knights 21-6 in second-chance points.

Markus Burton, a Notre Dame transfer had who scored 19 points in the opener, had two points on 0-of-7 shooting with four assists and no turnovers against Bellarmine.

Up next

Bellarmine: Plays Saturday at Miami (Ohio).

Indiana: Plays Syracuse on Monday at the Bad Boy Mowers Series in Indianapolis.

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