Money Williams scores 35 and Boston College beats UMass 71-55 in Commonwealth Classic at TD Garden

BOSTON (AP) — Money Williams had 35 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Boston College beat Massachusetts 71-55 on Friday in the Commonwealth Classic at TD Garden.

Williams made Boston College’s second 3-pointer — in 23 combined attempts — with 4:37 left in the second half for a 60-51 lead. It snapped a string of nine straight misses for the Eagles as UMass clawed within four points during the field-goal drought.

Williams added another 3-pointer with 2:56 left for a 67-55 lead. Williams, who tallied 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his BC debut against Wagner on Tuesday, was 10 of 22 from the field against UMass and 13 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Zak Smrekar has scored 12 points in his first two games for BC (2-0), which won its second game under first-year coach Luke Murray. Brandon Benjamin had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Dwayne Wimbley Jr. scored 15 points and Abdullah Ahmed added 12 for UMass (1-1).

The Eagles hold a 27-22 record over the Minutemen, with UMass claiming last year’s contest 76-74. It was the first time Boston College and UMass competed against each other at the home of the Boston Celtics since 2014.

Up next

UMass: Hosts UMass Lowell on Wednesday.

Boston College: Stays home to play Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday at Conte Forum.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here