Isaac Williams IV scores career-high 26 to lead Baylor to 109-53 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WACO, Texas (AP) — Isaac Williams IV scored a career-high 26 points off the bench and Baylor breezed to a 109-53 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night.

Williams made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line for Baylor (2-0).

Freshman Dylan Mingo finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six steals for the Bears, and his sophomore brother Kayden Mingo scored 13. Elijah Williams add 12 points, three steals and three blocks. Reserve Evan Chatman pitched in with nine points, six boards and three steals.

Kayden Mingo scored five points in a 7-0 run to start the game and Baylor never looked back.

Williams had 18 points in 14 minutes off the bench as the Bears cruised into halftime up 58-13.

Baylor shot 42% overall in the first half but missed 13 of 16 from 3-point range. The Bears made 23 of 25 free throws. UAPB shot 20 percent, made 1 of 10 from distance and 2 of 4 from the foul line.

Macaleab Rich paced the Golden Lions (0-2) with 13 points and Jalen Tatum scored 11.

Baylor forced 34 turnovers, leading to 51 points. The Bears made 34 of 42 at the foul line, while UAPB went 12 for 19.

Up next

UAPB: At No. 22 UCLA on Wednesday.

Baylor: Hosts Yale on Tuesday.

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