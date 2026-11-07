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Jake West scores 23 to propel Northwestern to 78-65 victory over Stony Brook

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By AP News

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jake West scored 23 points and Northwestern never trailed in a 78-65 victory over Stony Brook on Friday night.

West made 8 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-0), adding six assists.

LA Pratt totaled 16 points and six rebounds for Northwestern, while Phoenix Gill came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14.

Bryan Ndjonga had 19 points to lead the Seawolves (1-1). Ozgur Cengiz added 13 points and Morris Ugusuk scored 12.

Colin Smith buried a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 15-2 less than four minutes in before cruising to halftime with a 44-30 lead.

Cengiz connected from distance to get Stony Brook with nine points with 7:08 remaining, but the Seawolves got no closer.

Northwestern outshot Stony Brook from the floor 48%-39%, and the Wildcats were 12 for 23 from 3-point range (52%), while the Seawolves made 7 of 29 (24%).

Up next

Stony Brook: At Princeton on Wednesday.

Northwestern: Hosts Boston University on Monday.

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