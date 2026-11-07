Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nick Townsend scores 25 to lead Stanford to 81-63 victory over Oakland

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 25 points and Stanford pulled away in the second half to beat Oakland 81-63 on Friday night.

Townsend made 8 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and 8 of 9 free throws for the Cardinal (2-0).

Christian Bliss came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 17 for Stanford. Aidan Cammann added 13 points.

Chris Fields Jr.. led the Golden Grizzlies (0-2) with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Reserve William Kassi scored 11.

Bella El Shakery had a three-point play to give Oakland an 11-7 lead less than six minutes in.

Townsend hit a jumper, then turned his tip-in into a three-point play as Stanford grabbed the lead and never trailed again in taking a 38-33 advantage into halftime.

Kassi’s layup cut it to 40-39 with 17:33 remaining, but Bliss and Townsend hit 3-pointers over the next 56 seconds as the Cardinal regained a two-possession lead before pulling away.

Stanford shot 47% overall, making 9 of 27 from beyond the arc along with 14 of 15 free throws.

Oakland shot 45% but missed 14 of 17 from distance and nine of 25 free throws.

Up next

Oakland: At UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Rice on Monday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.