Oosterbaan, Hilman score 22 apiece to lead San Francisco over North Dakota State 79-70

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan and reserve Andrew Hilman both scored 22 points to lead San Francisco to a 79-70 victory over North Dakota State on Friday night.

Andrew added eight rebounds for the Dons (2-0).and Oosterbaan grabbed seven. Ndewedo Newbury scored 11.

Rob Diaz III led the way for the Bison (1-2) with 18 points. Riley Massey totaled 17 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Oosterbaan led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-31.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.