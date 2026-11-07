Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oosterbaan, Hilman score 22 apiece to lead San Francisco over North Dakota State 79-70

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan and reserve Andrew Hilman both scored 22 points to lead San Francisco to a 79-70 victory over North Dakota State on Friday night.

Andrew added eight rebounds for the Dons (2-0).and Oosterbaan grabbed seven. Ndewedo Newbury scored 11.

Rob Diaz III led the way for the Bison (1-2) with 18 points. Riley Massey totaled 17 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:23 left in the first half and did not trail again. Oosterbaan led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-31.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.