Singleton’s 19 lead New Orleans over Loyola-New Orleans 90-65

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 19 points as LSU New Orleans beat Loyola-New Orleans 90-65 on Saturday.

Singleton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (1-1). Enzo Boudouma scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Marcus McDonald shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Reece Seicshnaydre led the Wolf Pack in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Kosta Bjelicic added 11 points and six rebounds for Loyola-New Orleans. Zachary Lee also had 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.