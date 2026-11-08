JJ Garner leads Louisiana-Lafayette to bowl-eligibility again with 28-26 win over South Alabama

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — JJ Garner returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown then ran for 136 yards as Louisiana-Lafayette reached bowl-eligibility with a 28-26 victory over South Alabama on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) have a streak of reaching bowl eligibility for nine consecutive seasons, the ninth-longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In a game of big plays on offense, defense and special teams, it was the Ragin’ Cajuns who came up with the last highlight when Micah Johnson intercepted a Bishop Davenport pass with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

After Garner’s kickoff return touchdown staked Louisiana-Lafayette to an early lead, he opened the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead. South Alabama then tied it up when Jaylen Moson returned an interception 72 yards for a score.

Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Lunch Winfield had a 27-yard touchdown pass to Shelton Sampson Jr. for a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. A 45-yard touchdown run by Davenport got the Jaguars within 28-23 heading to the fourth quarter but they only managed a 50-yard field goal by Dylan Freebury in the final period.

Winfield threw for 147 yards with a touchdown and had 97 yards rushing that included another score. The Ragin’ Cajuns had 312 yards on the ground.

Davenport threw for 210 yards and had two rushing touchdowns for the Jaguars (4-5, 2-3). Brendan Jenkins caught six passes for 101 yards.

Up next

Louisiana-Lafayette: at UL Monroe on Thursday.

South Alabama: vs. Troy next Saturday. ___

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