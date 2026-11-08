Louisville clinches bowl eligibility with 44-17 rout at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Tre Richardson totaled 104 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 44-17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The victory, Louisville’s (6-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), fourth in a row, clinched bowl eligibility for the sixth consecutive season.

“I think the fact that we’ve been able to win four in a row here after starting 2-3 is a testament to our guys and coaches,” Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said. “It’s not easy to do that.”

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz completed first half touchdown passes to Tre Richardson and TreyShun Hurry, part of an efficient 17 of 25 passing performance with 182 passing yards and 81 rushing yards.

Richardson added another score in the run game when he took an end around 52 yards to the end zone, and running back Isaac Brown picked up his 10th touchdown of the season on an 11-yard third quarter run.

Louisville has scored at least 34 points in all four games during its winning streak and at least 27 in all nine games this season.

Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5) lost its third consecutive game, and is officially guaranteed to finish below .500 for the first time since 2022.

Rushing dominance

The Cardinals entered the game ranked ninth nationally in rushing and second in yards per carry, and continued their dominant season on the ground. Louisville pounded out 251 rushing yards on 36 carries, led by Kienholz’s 81. Keyjuan Brown had 54, Richardson and Brown added 52 and 38 respectively and Braxton Jennings had a late touchdown.

“They had been blitzing outside,” Richardson said about his long touchdown run. “The one time they didn’t, we executed pretty good. I felt good, I felt like I got to show my speed out there.”

Brohm’s milestone

The win was number 100 of Brohm’s head coaching career across three stops. He had 30 in his three years at Western Kentucky, 36 at Purdue and won his 34th with Louisville on Saturday.

“For us we we’ve still got a lot of season left and want to take it one game at a time,” Brohm said. “Playing a good team next week against North Carolina is already on my mind.”

The takeaway

Louisville: The Cardinals kept pace in the ACC championship race. No. 1 Miami and No. 14 Wake Forest currently occupy the two spots for the ACC championship game, but the Cardinals stayed within one game in the loss column of Wake Forest. If the Demon Deacons slip over the final three weeks, Louisville is in a pack of teams with two conference losses alongside SMU, Duke and Clemson.

Georgia Tech: In a desperate attempt to jump start the offense, head coach Brent Key alternated quarterbacks for the first half. Regular starter Alberto Mendoza got the initial nod, but from there he swapped out every drive with back-up Grady Adamson. Both quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass, but struggled for most of the night.

Up next

Louisville: Travels to North Carolina next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to Clemson next Saturday.

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By ALAN COLE

Associated Press