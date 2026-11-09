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Ajsa Sivka scores 32 in 3rd collegiate game to lead No. 14 Kentucky women over No. 25 NC State 93-78

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By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ajsa Sivka scored 32 points and matched a program record with eight 3-pointers in her third collegiate game, and 14th-ranked Kentucky breezed to a 93-78 victory over No. 25 N.C. State on Sunday at the fourth annual Ally Tipoff.

Sivka, a 6-foot-5 guard from Slovenia, made 11 of 17 shots for the Wildcats (3-0) at the double-header event that features top-ranked programs. She sank 8 of 12 from 3-point range and snagged five rebounds. Sivka’s eight makes from distance matched Rhyne Howard’s single-game school record.

Clara Strack totaled 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting for Kentucky with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Savvy Swords pitched in with 14 points off the bench.

Khamil Pierre led the Wolfpack (2-1) with 34 points. The senior, who scored a career-high 42 points as a sophomore, made 12 of 25 shots and 9 of 13 free throws. Zoe Brooks went 11 for 13 at the foul line and scored 13.

The Wildcats outscored N.C. State 27-20 in the second quarter to turn a five-point first-quarter lead into a 56-44 advantage at halftime.

Kentucky cooled off in the second half but still shot 53% overall. The Wildcats made 18 of 39 from beyond the arc (46%), while the Wolfpack shot 3 for 11 from distance.

N.C. State dominated in the paint, outscoring Kentucky 34-20 and the Wolfpack turned 15 turnovers by the Wildcats into 13 points. Kentucky scored six points off five N.C. State miscues.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts Evansville on Wednesday.

N.C. State: Hosts Liberty on Wednesday.

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