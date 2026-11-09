Chilaydrien Newton scores 23 to help Tennessee Tech hold off Western Kentucky 97-94

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COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chilaydrien Newton had 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 97-94 win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.

Newton also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Trent Mosquera contributed 17 points and five rebounds. Caleb Sanders scored 16.

Teagan Moore led the way for the Hilltoppers (2-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. L.J. Hackman had 17 points, and Armelo Boone pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Newton scored Tennessee Tech’s final six points to help hold off the Hilltoppers.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press