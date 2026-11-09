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Tajianna Roberts scores 20 as No. 7 Louisville beats Southern Indiana 80-57

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By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, to help No. 7 Louisville rout Southern Indiana 80-57 on Sunday.

Imari Berry added 19 points, Zamareya Jones had 13 and Ariyana Cradle added 12 for the Cardinals (3-0).

The Cardinals used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to build a 22-15 lead after the opening 10 minutes. Another 10-0 run in the second quarter, capped by Roberts’ third 3-pointer fo the game extended the advantage. Berry hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give the Cardinals a 42-27 lead at the break.

Louisville put the game away in the third quarter, hitting five 3-pointers, including three by Berry to push the advantage to 68-39 heading into the final quarter.

Channah Gannon and Sophia Loden each scored nine points to lead Southern Indiana (0-3).

Up next

Louisville: hosts Lindenwood on Tuesday.

Southern Indiana: The Screaming Eagles host Spalding on Thursday.

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