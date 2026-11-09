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Brandon Stores Jr. hits half-court buzzer beater to lift NJIT to 54-52 victory over Saint Peter’s

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By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Stores Jr. sank a shot from just beyond half court at the buzzer to rally NJIT to a 54-52 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Stores finished with 15 points, shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (1-2). David Bolden added 12 points and five rebounds. Matheo Coffi scored nine.

Xavier Thomas led the Peacocks (0-3) with 14 points and three steals. Bryce Eaton added 12 points and three steals, while Trey Patterson contributed seven points and 12 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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