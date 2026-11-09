Jeremiah Quigley finishes a rebound shy of a triple-double, leads Binghamton over Rider 75-63

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley totaled 18 points and 12 assists, finishing a rebound shy of a triple-double to lead Binghamton to a 75-63 victory over Rider on Sunday.

Quigley made 7 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 free throws for the Bearcats (2-1). Dylan Godfrey scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Bobby Montgomery Jr. had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.

Khalil Farmer led the way for the Broncs (0-3) with 15 points. Rich Brisco and Horace Simmons both scored 12 with Brisco adding a pair of blocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.