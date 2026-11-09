Kitts’ double-double leads No. 1 South Carolina to dominant 84-39 win over North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Joyce Edwards added 15 points as No. 1 South Carolina rolled past No. 12 North Carolina 84-39 at the Ally Tipoff on Sunday night.

Kitts had missed all of last season with a knee injury, but looked as energetic as ever in the leading the Gamecocks (2-0) to a lopsided victory over a second straight ranked opponent.

South Carolina topped No. 20 Maryland, 101-93, in Paris to start the season this past Monday. The Tar Heels (0-2) were there, too, falling to No. 21 Oklahoma, 91-79, in their game at the Oui-play double-header.

But it was the Gamecocks who caught fire in the second and third quarters to break things open. They outscored North Carolina 51-16, forced 17 turnovers and allowed just six baskets in those two periods.

It was South Carolina’s fifth straight win in the Carolina border rivalry.

Fifth-year forward Ashlyn Watkins had 10 rebounds, but was held scoreless. She returned to action after an ACL injury in January 2025. She sat out all last season. Watkins also had a team-high 10 boards in the opening win over the Terrapins.

Tessa Johnson had 12 points and freshman Jerzy Robinson had 10 for the Gamecocks.

Nyla Brooks had 13 points off four 3-pointers to lead the Tar Heels, who shot just 25% (15 of 60) for the game.

The Gamecocks will play in this Charlotte event the next two seasons, facing UConn here at the Charlotte Hornets home court in 2027 and then playing North Carolina State in 2028.

Up next

North Carolina opens its home season against North Carolina Central on Wednesday night.

South Carolina plays at state rival Clemson on Thursday night.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press