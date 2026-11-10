Reneau, Henderson lead No. 17 Miami to 89-51 rout of North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 16 points, Shelton Henderson added 14 and No. 17 Miami beat North Florida 89-51 on Monday night.

Caleb Gaskins finished with 12 points while Robert Miller III and Somto Cyril each had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight after a season-opening loss against top ranked Florida. Miller also blocked four shots.

Reneau shot 7 of 10 from the field in 18 minutes. It was Reneau’s second consecutive double-digit scoring game following his five-point performance against the Gators.

Although they shot 5 of 27 from 3-point range, the Hurricanes outscored the Ospreys (1-2), 64-26 in the paint.

The Hurricanes forced 17 turnovers, continuing an early0season defensive trend — they’ve forced at least 15 turnovers in each of their first three games.

Cyril’s two free throws with 9:07 remaining in the first half put the Hurricanes ahead 27-17 for their first double digit lead.

Miller’s dunk 1:16 before the break stretched the lead to 44-23. Brent Bland’s short jumper midway through the half gave the Hurricanes their first 30-point lead at 70-40.

Eddie Placer scored 12 points and BJ Plummer finished with 10 for the Ospreys, who lost their second straight against a top-25 opponent following their 114-63 loss at No. 9 UCLA on Friday.

Miami leads the all-time series 10-0.

Up next

North Florida: Hosts The Citadel on Saturday.

Miami: Hosts North Alabama on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here