Terrence Hill scores 18 to lead No. 11 Tennessee over Radford 70-47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 18 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 70-47 victory over Radford on Monday night.

Dai Dai Ames had 13 points and DeWayne Brown II had 12 rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0), who are having trouble piecing together a cohesive unit with a roster of eight additions built around offense.

Jalen Haralson added 11 points including five in a 16-0 second-half run that pushed Tennessee’s lead to 26. Radford went 8 minutes, 32 seconds without scoring during that burst.

Jordan Kee scored 16 and Warren Keel Jr. added 13 to lead the Highlanders (0-3).

Hill had 10 points at halftime to lead Tennessee to a 33-24 lead. Radford held the rebounding edge, 18-17. The Highlanders were limited to 29% (8 of 28) shooting from the field.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has been adamant about getting his eight transfers and a few freshmen out of their comfort zone and play defense.

The transfers already knew how to score. What they learned in exhibition losses to Xavier and Duke, and the first half of what turned out to be a 31-point win in the season opener against Wofford, teams can’t live on offense alone.

The Highlanders opened their season with a tough West Coast swing, losing 14-point decisions to San Francisco and California.

Up Next

Radford: The Highlanders will host Shenandoah on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols host Tennessee State on Friday.

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By AL LESAR

Associated Press