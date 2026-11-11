Jadyn Wooten scores 19 and No. 15 TCU women use 17-0 run in 2nd half to ease by Iona 78-53

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jadyn Wooten scored 19 points, Lara Somfai had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 TCU beat Iona 78-53 on Tuesday to extend its NCAA-leading home winning streak to 48 games.

The home winning streak is tied for the 21st longest in Division I women’s basketball history.

TCU trailed 28-26 before closing the first half on a 14-2 run — with scoring from five different Horned Frogs — for a 40-30 lead. Iona did not make a field goal in the final 3:58 of the first half.

Iona trimmed its deficit to 47-41 before TCU scored the next 17 points spanning the third quarter break to take a 66-41 lead with seven minutes remaining. Jessie-May Hall scored the opening five points of the 7-0 run to close the third quarter, and Clara Silva began the fourth with seven straight points.

TCU shot 46% from the field despite going 7 of 31 (23%) from distance. Iona did not make a 3-pointer in the second half.

Silva finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for TCU (4-0). The Horned Frogs won their first three games by an average of 53 points, defeating Oral Roberts, Le Moyne and Tarleton State.

Chloe Vasquez scored a career-high 20 points and Anyla Herbert added 11 for Iona (1-3). The Gaels battled Arizona on Sunday in Tucson, falling 74-61.

Up next

Iona: Returns home to play Hofstra on Sunday.

TCU: Hosts SE Louisiana on Thursday.

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