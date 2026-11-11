Ven-Allen Lubin scores 21 points, grabs 10 rebounds to lead NC State over Presbyterian 94-60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and NC State built a double-digit lead early and cruised to a 94-60 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Lubin, one of three returnees and who didn’t miss a game last season, shot 10-of-17 from the floor. He scored 20 points with 10 rebounds in the season-opener against Campbell.

Paul McNeil Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds for NC State (3-0), which shot 38 of 73. McNeil and Hammond each made three of the Wolfpack’s 10 3-pointers.

Christian Hammond added 13 points for NC State. Darius Adams scored 12.

Triston Wilson scored 14 points for Presbyterian (0-3).

NC State pulled away early with an 18-5 run, capped by an Adams 3-pointer, for a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 46-19 at the break.

Lubin scored 14 first-half points. The Blue Hose shot just 6 of 24 and missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the half.

The Wolfpack have won all four games in the series.

Up next

Presbyterian: hosts Mercer on Nov. 18.

NC State: at home against Troy on Friday.

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