Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ven-Allen Lubin scores 21 points, grabs 10 rebounds to lead NC State over Presbyterian 94-60

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ven-Allen Lubin scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and NC State built a double-digit lead early and cruised to a 94-60 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Lubin, one of three returnees and who didn’t miss a game last season, shot 10-of-17 from the floor. He scored 20 points with 10 rebounds in the season-opener against Campbell.

Paul McNeil Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds for NC State (3-0), which shot 38 of 73. McNeil and Hammond each made three of the Wolfpack’s 10 3-pointers.

Christian Hammond added 13 points for NC State. Darius Adams scored 12.

Triston Wilson scored 14 points for Presbyterian (0-3).

NC State pulled away early with an 18-5 run, capped by an Adams 3-pointer, for a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 46-19 at the break.

Lubin scored 14 first-half points. The Blue Hose shot just 6 of 24 and missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the half.

The Wolfpack have won all four games in the series.

Up next

Presbyterian: hosts Mercer on Nov. 18.

NC State: at home against Troy on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.