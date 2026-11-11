True freshman QB Drew Bellisari rallies Miami (Ohio) to 34-17 victory over Ohio in debut

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami (Ohio) scored 34 unanswered points behind true freshman quarterback Drew Bellisari in his first collegiate game, and the RedHawks spotted Ohio 17 points before ending the Bobcats’ six-game win streak with a 34-17 victory on Tuesday night.

Freshman kicker Brady Stidham’s 36-yard field goal tied it 17-all just 44 seconds into the fourth quarter, and his 25-yarder gave the RedHawks the lead for good with 3:55 to go.

Nick Poulos fumbled on fourth down, and Malcolm McCain recovered. D’Shawntae Jones ran 48 yards for a touchdown on the next play to seal the victory.

Poulos followed with his first interception of the season and Amariyun Knighten returned it 58 yards for a touchdown for the finishing touch. McCain led the RedHawks with 11 tackles.

Ohio (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) led 17-0 late in the second quarter on Poulos’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Riley Neer; a 1-yard scoring plunge by Duncan Brune, and Brack Peacock’s short field goal.

Miami (6-4, 4-2) didn’t get anything going until Bellisari replaced an injured Caleb Heavner late in the second quarter — the third RedHawks quarterback to go down this season.

Bellisari’s first pass was a 13-yard completion to Braylon Isom and the two connected again for a 17-yard gain to set up first-and-goal. The Redhawks lost 5 yards for a false start before scoring on a trick play — wide receiver Scoop Smith 15-yard toss to Maleek Huggins — to cut it to 17-7 at halftime.

Bellisari directed an eight-play, 69-yard drive with Jones running it in from a yard out for the only score of the third quarter and the RedHawks trailed 17-14.

Bellisari completed 8 of 15 passes for 99 yards and rushed three times for 64 more. Jones finished with 115 yards on 18 carries.

Poulos had 193 yards on 20-for-39 passing and rushed for 68 on 17 carries.

Up next

Ohio: Hosts Ball State on Tuesday.

Miami (Ohio): At Kent State on Tuesday.

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