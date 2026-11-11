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Williams scores 26 in Missouri State’s 89-62 win against Newman

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By AP News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Trey Williams Jr.’s 26 points helped Missouri State defeat Newman 89-62 on Tuesday.

Williams added eight assists for the Bears (3-0). Melakih Cunningham went 7 of 8 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Andrej Acimovic had 11 points and finished 5 of 5 from the floor.

Leslie Owens led the way for the Jets with eight points.

Up next

Missouri State takes on Abilene Christian at home on Monday, and Newman visits UMKC on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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