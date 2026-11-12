Pryce Sandfort scores 22 as No. 25 Nebraska rides huge first half to 94-60 win over Lindenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 22 points, Damon Wilkinson added 19 and No. 25 Nebraska rolled past Lindenwood 94-60 on Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers (3-0) shot 65% in the first half to turn it into a rout early, building a 56-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Sandfort with 3:59 left in the half. Sandfort and Wilkinson each had 17 points by halftime.

Nebraska led 61-32 at the break, setting a first-half scoring record at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the Huskers’ highest-scoring first half since joining the Big Ten 16 years ago.

Lindenwood (2-2) hit the game’s first basket but made only three more shots in the next 11 minutes against a smothering Nebraska defense.

The Huskers went up 10 on Cale Jacobsen’s jumper in the paint with 14:30 left in the half, took a 20-point lead on Wilkinson‘s layup four minutes later and went ahead by 25 on Sandfort’s second-chance 3-pointer with 9:07 left.

Nebraska made 15 of 17 layups in the game and hit 9 of 18 3-point attempts in the first half. Sandfort finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.

Braden Frager added 14 points for Nebraska.

Shamiere Green led the Lions with 12 points.

Lindenwood didn’t get closer than 28 points in the second half. Nebraska cooled off after halftime, shooting 38% from the field to finish at 52%.

Up next

Lindenwood: At Omaha on Friday.

Nebraska: Faces Boise State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday.

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