No. 1 South Carolina beats Clemson 65-44 for its 16th straight victory over the Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tessa Johnson scored 13 points, Chloe Kitts had 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away for its 16th straight victory over state rival Clemson, 65-44 on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (3-0) looked out of synch in the opening half and were only up 30-21 at the break. That changed after halftime as South Carolina turned things up on both sides to outscore the Tigers 21-7 and hold its opponent to 0-of-7 shooting in the period.

Johnson scored nine of her points in the third quarter while Kitts posted her second straight double-double and the 19th of her career.

The Tigers (3-1) used some inspired defense to stay in it. Things, though, fell apart as Johnson and Kitts combined for 13 points in the first six minutes of the quarter to build a 44-22 lead that Clemson could not come back from.

South Carolina came into this off dominant wins over then-No. 20 Maryland and then-No. 12 North Carolina last week. But the Gamecocks struggled in the opening half against the Tigers’ defense and shot less than 40 percent.

Texas transfer and starter Jordan Lee hit three of four shots and Chloe Kitts was 3 of 5 from the field. The rest of the Gamecocks starting lineup went 3 of 13 the first 20 minutes, including Johnson missing six straight shots after opening with a 3-pointer.

But the strong third quarter put the game away and sent the Gamecocks away with a bit of confidence coming into marquee game Sunday against Southern Cal and preseason All-American JuJu Watkins on Sunday in Greenville.

Up next

South Carolina: Faces No. 3 Southern California on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Clemson: Hosts Stetson on Sunday.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press