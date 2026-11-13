Roseborough scores 24, Towson beats Loyola Maryland 90-60

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ben Roseborough scored 24 points as Towson beat Loyola Maryland 90-60 on Thursday.

Roseborough shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (2-2). Zion Stanford scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Jaquan Womack shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, adding six rebounds.

Leo Ricketts led the Greyhounds (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. D’Andre Harrison added 14 points and six rebounds for Loyola Maryland. Troy Cicero finished with six points.

Towson took the lead with 17:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Roseborough led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 40-24 at the break. Towson extended its lead to 85-55 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Stanford scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

Towson plays James Madison at home on Wednesday.

Loyola Maryland visits Virginia on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press