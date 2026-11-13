Silva scores 20, No. 15 TCU women beat SE Louisiana 106-47, extend home win streak to 49 games

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Clara Silva made 9 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to help the No. 15 TCU women beat Southeastern Louisiana 106-47 on Thursday night to extend the nation’s longest-active home win streak to 49 games.

TCU (5-0) hasn’t lost a home game since a 77-52 loss to then-No. 24 West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2024.

The Horned Frogs have won each game this season by at least 25 points.

Lara Somfai had 15 points, Claudia Contell Sanchis and Lanie Grant each added 14, Clara Bielefeld scored 12 and Laura Vilcinskas had 10. Grant had seven assists and Jadyn Wooten added 10 to go with three points.

Grant and Bielefeld hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring before Grant and Hines made consecutive 3s in a 14-0 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 22-3 lead with 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

TCU scored 16 straight points, which included two Grant 3-pointers, to push the lead to 40 points with 3:13 left in the second quarter and took a 59-16 advantage into halftime.

Aliyah Collins led Southeastern Louisiana (1-2) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The rest of the team shot 35.9% (14 of 39).

The Horned Frogs shot 63% (40 of 63) overall, hit 13 of 30 (43%) from behind the arc and made 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Up next

Southeastern Louisiana: Plays Sunday at Texas Tech.

TCU: Hosts Abilene Christian on Sunday.

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