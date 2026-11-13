Gomez scores 19 off the bench, Western Michigan takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 81-59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Julien Gomez led Western Michigan over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday with 19 points off of the bench in an 81-59 victory.

Gomez shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (3-1). Augustinas Kiudulas shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Mason Bendinger went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Anthony Isaac led the way for the Mastodons (1-2) with 11 points. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 11 points from Carl Thompson III. Ashton Williamson finished with nine points and four steals.

Western Michigan took the lead for good with 9:08 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-28 at halftime, with Adam Harakow racking up 10 points. Western Michigan extended its lead to 45-34 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Gomez scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Up next

Western Michigan: visits Southern Indiana on Sunday.

Purdue Fort Wayne: visits Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press