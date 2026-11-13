No. 16 Washington women jump to early 27-point lead, cruise past Cal State Bakersfield 85-51

SEATTLE (AP) — Avery Howell made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, No. 16 Washington built a 27-point lead in the first quarter and the Huskies cruised to an 85-51 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Devin Coppinger added 12 points for Washington (3-0), which shot 53% from the floor and made 15 of 33 from long range. Tilda Trygger added 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Mydrea Moore scored 12 points and her sister Dresha Moore had 11 for Cal State Bakersfield (1-1).

Washington started the game on a 31-5 run and led 35-8 after the first quarter. The Huskies made 13 of 14 field goals that included six 3-pointers spread among five players. Howell, Coppinger and Brynn McGaughy scored seven points apiece in the opening quarter.

Washington beat the Roadrunners, a 80-49 win at home on Nov. 8, 2019, in the only previous matchup.

Up next

Cal State Bakersfield: hosts Utah Tech on Wednesday.

Washington: the Huskies play their first road game, at Washington State on Tuesday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here