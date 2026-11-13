Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Garner scores for seventh straight game, Louisiana-Lafayette routs Louisiana-Monroe 42-41

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

MONROE, La. (AP) — JJ Garner scored twice in his seventh straight game with a rushing touchdown as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Louisiana-Monroe 42-21 in the 62nd Battle on the Bayou on Tuesday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) hold the advantage in the series, 36-26. They are 8-2 in the past ten meetings, and won 30-27 in overtime last season.

Garner, a redshirt freshman, had 104 yards rushing on just nine carries. His 19-yard touchdown late in the third quarter made Louisiana-Lafayette’s lead 28-14.

Steven Blanco added 113 yards rushing and scored a touchdown late in the fourth.

The Warhawks (2-8, 2-4) struck first on a 1-yard touchdown from Austin Carlisle, who ran for 102 yards on 21 carries. Bryson Roland added 111 yards rushing.

Shelton Sampson hauled in a 13-yard reception from Lunch Winfield to tie the game at 7-all, but Jaiden Tucker answered with a touchdown grab of his own to give the Warhawks the lead again.

Kedarius Wade scored from 8 yards out just before the half, starting a run of four straight touchdowns. Micah Johnson took a fumble 18 yards to paydirt early in the third, and Garner tacked on two more.

Don Chaney had a 6-yard rushing score to get ULM back on the board, but the rally ended there.

The rivalry was first contested on Sept. 15, 1951, a 13-7 victory for ULM (then Northeastern Louisiana State) over Louisiana (then Southwestern Louisiana).

Up next

Louisiana: hosts Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

ULM: visits Appalachian State next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.