Garner scores for seventh straight game, Louisiana-Lafayette routs Louisiana-Monroe 42-41

MONROE, La. (AP) — JJ Garner scored twice in his seventh straight game with a rushing touchdown as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Louisiana-Monroe 42-21 in the 62nd Battle on the Bayou on Tuesday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) hold the advantage in the series, 36-26. They are 8-2 in the past ten meetings, and won 30-27 in overtime last season.

Garner, a redshirt freshman, had 104 yards rushing on just nine carries. His 19-yard touchdown late in the third quarter made Louisiana-Lafayette’s lead 28-14.

Steven Blanco added 113 yards rushing and scored a touchdown late in the fourth.

The Warhawks (2-8, 2-4) struck first on a 1-yard touchdown from Austin Carlisle, who ran for 102 yards on 21 carries. Bryson Roland added 111 yards rushing.

Shelton Sampson hauled in a 13-yard reception from Lunch Winfield to tie the game at 7-all, but Jaiden Tucker answered with a touchdown grab of his own to give the Warhawks the lead again.

Kedarius Wade scored from 8 yards out just before the half, starting a run of four straight touchdowns. Micah Johnson took a fumble 18 yards to paydirt early in the third, and Garner tacked on two more.

Don Chaney had a 6-yard rushing score to get ULM back on the board, but the rally ended there.

The rivalry was first contested on Sept. 15, 1951, a 13-7 victory for ULM (then Northeastern Louisiana State) over Louisiana (then Southwestern Louisiana).

Up next

Louisiana: hosts Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

ULM: visits Appalachian State next Saturday.

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