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Sahara Williams has 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, No. 14 Oklahoma women beat Oral Roberts

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By AP News

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sahara Williams had 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, the fifth triple-double in program history, and No. 14 Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts 93-62 on Friday.

Williams added five of Oklahoma’s season-high 16 steals.

Brooklyn Stewart made 5 of 8 from the field and finished with 18 points and three blocks, and 6-foot-3 freshman LeeLee Bell added 16 points and 11 rebounds — her third double-double this season — for Oklahoma (4-0). Jordan Speiser scored 15 points.

Gentry Baldwin led Oral Roberts (2-3) with 16 points and Kayten Donley scored 12. Aubrey Hishaw, the team’s leading scorer at 12.8 per game, had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting with six turnovers.

Bell hit a 3-pointer 7 seconds into the game, Stewart and Williams made 3s 20 seconds apart in a 14-0 run that made it 17-2 just about 3 minutes later and the Sooners never trailed.

The Sooners shot just 37% (34 of 91) overall, hit 11 of 33 (33%) from 3-point range and made 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line, but scored 22 points off 28 Oral Roberts turnovers. Oklahoma had a 66-43 rebounding edge, grabbed a season-high 34 offensive boards and outscored the Golden Eagles 29-0 in second-chance points.

Oklahoma leads the series with the Golden Eagles 25-15 and has won 22 of the last 23 matchups.

The Sooners have won 35 in a row against unranked opponents.

Up next

Oral Roberts: Host Wichita State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: Host Southern on Sunday.

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